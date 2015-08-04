* Fed's Lockhart renews expectations for Sept. rate hike

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Aug 4 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after comments from a top Federal Reserve official revived expectations that the central bank would hike interest rates in September, while profit-taking ahead of a key U.S. jobs report also weighed on prices.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart has said it would take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to not support a rate hike in September, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Lockhart is considered a centrist on the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee and is one of the five regional bank presidents who has a vote on the panel this year.

Lockhart's comments pushed yields on Treasury notes and bonds maturing between 2-30 years to session highs. Benchmark 10-year yields hit a session high of 2.22 percent after hitting a more than two-month low of 2.14 percent on Monday. Yields move inversely to prices.

"Lockhart is more of a moderate, and that probably has more to do with the reaction in the bond market than anything," said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee, in reference to the impact of Lockhart's comments.

Analysts said the comments renewed expectations that the Fed would hike rates in September. Recent weakness in U.S. economic data, including data on July 31 showing labor costs rose in the second quarter by the smallest margin on record, had led some to believe the Fed would delay hiking.

Traders also sold Treasuries to collect profits after Monday's rally in prices as a precautionary measure ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for July, analysts said.

Economists expect U.S. employers to have added 223,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters poll. Traders expect the report to influence the Fed's timeline for hiking interest rates.

"We're going into the employment report, so that kind of motivated some people to take chips off the table," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 17/32 in price to yield 2.21 percent, from a yield of 2.15 percent late Monday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last down 22/32 in price to yield 2.90 percent, from a yield of 2.86 percent late Monday.

Three-year notes were last down 7/32 to yield 1.06 percent, from a yield of 0.97 percent late Monday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.20 percent.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)