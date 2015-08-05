* U.S. ADP data weaker than expected
* U.S. ISM non-manufacturing data beats expectations
* ADP data, comments from Fed's Powell kindle skepticism
over September rate hike
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday, with those on longer-dated debt rising more than
short-dated yields after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data
kindled skepticism that the Federal Reserve would hike interest
rates in September.
Traders implemented a "curve steepener" trade by putting
greater selling pressure on longer-dated Treasuries than on
shorter-dated notes after data showed U.S. private employers
hired 185,000 workers in July, the smallest increase since
April.
The data reduced expectations for a strong jobs reading in
the government's payrolls report due on Friday, and likewise
reduced some expectations that the Fed would be able to raise
rates as early as September.
"The ADP data weighed on expectations for a Fed rate hike in
September," said Stan Shipley, bond strategist at Evercore ISI
in New York.
In addition, Fed Governor Jerome Powell told CNBC that Fed
policymakers had not yet decided whether to raise interest rates
next month, which appeared to contradict more hawkish comments
the previous day by a fellow Fed official.
Benchmark 10-year yields hit a nearly one-week
high of 2.29 percent.
German yields rose on data showing euro zone business growth
accelerated at the end of last month as companies largely put
the Greek debt crisis behind them, suggesting the bloc's
economic recovery is on track.
Benchmark 10-year German Bund yields rose to
0.76 percent, the highest level since July 23, from 0.64 percent
the previous session.
Data showing the pace of growth in the U.S. service sector
surged in July to its best level in a decade, led by sharp
increases in business activity, employment and new orders, also
weighed on Treasuries prices and sent yields higher.
While the data was strong, analysts said traders remained
cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which is
expected to influence the Fed's timeline for raising rates.
"People don't want to position themselves too far one way
because Friday looms," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York.
U.S. 30-year Treasury prices were last down 1-3/32
to yield 2.94 percent, from a yield of 2.89 percent
late on Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last
down 15/32 in price to yield 2.27 percent, from 2.21 percent
late on Tuesday.
Two-year notes were mostly flat in price to
yield 0.73 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)