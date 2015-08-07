* 5-yr/30-yr Treasuries yield spread tightest since April

* U.S. employers add 215,000 jobs in July

* Data reinforces view that Fed will opt for Sept rate hike (Adds comments and updated prices)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. short-dated Treasuries yields rose slightly while longer-dated yields fell on Friday after data showed U.S. employment rose at a solid clip in July, reinforcing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 215,000 last month as a pickup in construction and manufacturing employment offset further declines in the mining sector, the U.S. Labor Department said. The unemployment rate held at a seven-year low of 5.3 percent.

The "curve flattener" trade of slightly higher short-term yields and lower long-term yields showed traders leaning toward the view that the Fed is on track to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade next month, analysts said.

U.S. 30-year yields hit 2.82 percent, their lowest level in over three months. The yield looked set for its biggest one-day decline in about a month. The yield spread between five-year and 30-year Treasuries was at 125 basis points after the data, marking the tightest spread since April. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

"It's becoming fairly clear that the Fed is going to raise rates in September," said Michael Temple, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments in Boston.

The curve has flattened since short-dated prices are expected to weaken once the Fed raises rates, while the lower inflation expected to come with rate hikes is beneficial to longer-dated Treasuries since it preserves the value of interest payouts.

Analysts also said that the move higher in short-dated yields was minimal since those yields had already risen considerably in recent weeks. Two-year yields hit a session high of 0.75 percent, which remained below a more than four-year high of 0.77 percent touched in mid-June.

Short-term notes "had already priced in the likelihood of a (Fed) tightening," said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer at Samson Capital Advisors in New York.

In the wake of the payrolls report, there was also increased speculation that a Fed rate increase would be a "dovish hike," which means the U.S. central bank would make forecasts or comments, or both, to anchor the notion that it will raise rates at a gradual pace.

U.S. 30-year bonds were last up 1-22/32 in price to yield 2.82 percent, from 2.91 percent late Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 17/32 in price to yield 2.17 percent, from a yield of 2.23 percent late Thursday. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe; and Peter Galloway)