* Treasury 30-year off more than 1 point
* Wall St up 1 percent after seven losing sessions
* Treasury selling $64 bln of notes, bonds
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 10 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Monday, weighed down by equities rallies on Wall Street and
elsewhere as investors eyed possible new policy stimulus to
battle China's stock slump and readied for sales of new U.S.
government debt.
Coming off a seven-session losing streak, U.S. stock prices
were up 1 percent on news of a $37.2 billion acquisition by
Berkshire Hathaway and poor economic data out of China, which
added pressure for further economic stimulus.
China's producer prices in July hit their lowest point since
late 2009, during the aftermath of the global financial crisis,
and have been sliding continuously for more than three years.
Exports tumbled 8.3 percent in the same month.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose 3.16 points or 0.75 percent, to
425.19 as investors bet China will expand pro-growth policies.
"There is a bit of a risk-on sentiment," said Ian Lyngen,
senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut. "We also have auction concessions being priced in,
particularly in the longer dated 10-year and 30-year
maturities."
The U.S. Treasury this week is scheduled to sell $64 billion
of notes and bonds in a quarterly refunding, which often chills
trading in the secondary market. An auction of $24 billion of
10-year notes is set for Wednesday, with $16 billion
of 30-year bonds due to be sold on Thursday.
Analysts said positioning ahead of the auctions was
temporarily muting investing based on widely expected interest
rate hikes by the Federal Reserve that would be the first in
nearly a decade.
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Monday
that U.S. price inflation was only temporarily "very low" due in
part to commodity prices, while the U.S. economy has nearly
achieved full employment. Prices reacted little to his comments.
"Fischer did not provide any new substantive information to
the market, which is already anticipating a September hike,"
said Lyngen.
Price gains were biggest among long-dated Treasuries, with
the 30-year bond declining more than 1 point and yielding as
much as 2.885 percent.
The 10-year note fell 13/32 to yield 2.2215
percent, while the 3-year was off 1/32 in price and yielding
1.0707 percent.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)