* China moves to calm shaken markets
* U.S. retail sales data seen encouraging Fed rate hike
* Government auctions $16 billion of 30-year bonds
(Adds late prices, 30-year auction details)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Thursday as global markets steadied on Chinese reassurances
there was no reason for the yuan to drop further and on strong
U.S. retail sales data that lifted expectations policymakers
will soon raise interest rates.
As the yuan slid for a third day, the People's Bank of China
said a strong economic environment, a sustained trade surplus,
sound fiscal position and deep foreign exchange reserves
provided "strong support" for the exchange rate.
China's move to devalue the yuan on Tuesday by pushing its
official guidance rate down 2 percent shook global markets and
super-charged demand for Treasuries and other safe-haven assets.
Markets on Thursday perked up, with European stocks rising
and the MSCI world equity index increasing
nearly 1 point, or 0.25 percent, to 420.83. Wall Street stocks,
which often move inversely to Treasuries, were mostly higher.
As investors shifted to riskier holdings, yields on German
Bunds and other top-quality government bonds rose. German
10-year bond yields were 4 basis points higher at 0.64 percent
.
Yields on the comparable 10-year U.S. Treasury
were last up 6 basis points at 2.187 percent, reflecting a drop
in price of 15/32.
The 30-year Treasury was off 25/32 in price and
yielding 2.8573 percent after a government auction of $16
billion of 30-year bonds.
The five-year Treasury, a maturity especially
sensitive to Federal Reserve interest rate policy shifts, was
last down 10/32 in price and yielding 1.5691 percent as bets
rose on a September rate increase.
Treasury yields also got lift from a government report that
retail sales rose 0.6 percent in July. The data depicted solid
U.S economic momentum and bolstered expectations of a Fed rate
hike as early as next month.
In the final leg of a $64 billion quarterly refunding, the
U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $16 billion in 30-year
bonds to average demand, Treasury data showed. The Treasury paid
a 2.88 percent yield, the lowest in four auctions and below the
3.084 percent yield realized in July.
The Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $24 billion in
10-year notes to weak demand, resulting in it paying a higher
yield to investors than the market expected.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and James Dalgleish)