* U.S. producer prices up for third straight month
* Treasuries' yield curve flattest since April
* Traders look to Fed minutes next week
(Adds late prices, yield curve details, futures data)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Short-term U.S. Treasuries
yields rose on Friday, helped by a third straight monthly gain
in U.S. producer prices that brightened odds for a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike as soon as September.
The U.S. Department of Labor said its producer price index
for final demand increased a more-than-forecast 0.2 percent last
month after increasing 0.4 percent in June.
A key measure of underlying producer price pressures that
excludes food, energy and trade services rose 0.2 percent last
month after increasing 0.3 percent in June. The so-called core
PPI was up 0.9 percent in the 12 months through July.
"The stronger core number actually encouraged a lot of
people by raising the odds for a rate hike," said strategist
Gennadiy Goldberg at TD Securities in New York.
In another positive sign for third-quarter economic growth,
the Fed reported that U.S. industrial output in July had been
boosted by auto production increases and expanded at its best
pace in eight months.
The spread between five- and 30-year Treasuries
tightened by 3.40 to nearly 125 basis points, in a flattening of
the yield curve reflecting enhanced investor conviction the Fed
will soon hike rates for the first time in nearly a decade,
Goldberg said.
The spread touched a low of 121.5, a level last seen in late
April.
U.S. interest rate futures suggested traders see a 45
percent chance the Fed will raise rates at its Sept. 16-17
meeting, up from 39 percent on Thursday, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
Five-year Treasuries, which are one of the
shorter maturities most affected by Fed rates policy shifts,
were off 2/32 and yielding 1.5871 percent. The long bond
, in contrast, was up 13/32 in price and yielding
2.8361 percent.
"You are getting a massive flattening, and it is entirely
long bond driven," Goldberg said. "People realize if the Fed
goes in September, it will be so slow and so small that people
will still need duration."
Traders looking for fresh clues on Fed thinking were
awaiting the release on Wednesday of the minutes of a July
meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets
interest rate policy.
Goldberg said he expects the minutes to show policymakers
increasingly leaning towards raising interest rates.
"We expect them to be more hawkish," he said.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury was flat in price
and yielding 2.1854 percent.
(Additional Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by
Nick Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)