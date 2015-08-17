* NY manufacturing activity weakest since 2009
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. Treasury prices gained on
Monday after data showing manufacturing activity in New York
state plunged in August to its weakest since 2009, raising
concerns the weakness may weigh on broader U.S. economic growth
indicators.
The New York Fed's Empire State general business conditions
index tumbled from 3.86 in July to -14.92 in August, its lowest
since April 2009, due to steep drops in new orders and
shipments.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise
to 5.00 this month. A reading above zero indicates expansion.
"Some people are talking about it in regards to what this
means for the broader manufacturing indexes at the beginning of
next month," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at
Jefferies in New York.
Light trading volumes were seen exacerbating the price
action.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 13/32 in
price to yield 2.15 percent, down from 2.18 percent before the
data.
Slowing growth could complicate the Federal Reserve's
ability to raise interest rates, which many economists and
investors see as most likely to begin at the U.S. central bank's
September meeting.
Low inflation, which has worsened in recent weeks as oil
prices continue to decline, is also problematic for the Fed.
U.S. crude fell to near 6-1/2-year lows on Monday.
The next major focus for investors will be U.S. consumer
price data for July, due on Wednesday morning. The Fed will also
release minutes from its July meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
Investors will evaluate the minutes for any new signs that
Fed members were concerned about low inflation, even before the
more recent decline.
They will also look for new information on how the Fed sees
global risks to the economy, though the minutes won't capture
last week's surprise devaluation of the Chinese yuan.
"The market reaction Wednesday afternoon is going to be any
highlights that seem to indicate that they were concerned at the
end of July about China in equal amounts to, or possibly a shade
more, than they were in June," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate
strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
"If that happens we'll get rates lower and/or possibly
steeper, because it's not that the Fed will have said anything
different, but it's possible there's a different takeaway,"
Vogel said.
