* Housing starts rise to a near 8-yr high * Fed meeting minutes in focus on Wednesday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 18 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after data showed that U.S. housing starts rose to a near eight-year high in July, bolstering the view that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates as the economy shows solid growth. Housing starts have now been above a one million-unit pace for four straight months. "It's a solid number, its consistent with the tone of underlying improvement in the housing market," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in July that the economy faces constraints from an underperforming housing market. Benchmark 10-year note yields were last 2.19 percent, up from 2.17 percent before the data. Investors are focused on the release on Wednesday of the minutes from the Fed's July meeting, which will be evaluated for any new signs that the U.S. central bank is likely to raise interest rates in September. Many investors and economists see the Fed as most likely to make the first hike next month as the labor market continues to improve. A discussion of tools the Fed has to help manage an interest rate hike in the July meeting minutes may be viewed as a indication that they are closer to raising rates, said Goldberg. "I think what we are going to see is how close they are to actually raising rates, and that could come off as quite hawkish," Goldberg said. Some see low inflation, however, as potentially complicating a rate hike. Consumer price data for July is due to be released on Wednesday morning. It is expected to show that the Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 percent in the past year, according to the median estimate of 51 economists polled by Reuters. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)