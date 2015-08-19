(Recasts with Fed meeting minutes, adds quotes, updates prices) * U.S. crude oil prices fall to 6-1/2-year lows * Fed meeting minutes shows rate hike nearing * Consumer prices rose in July By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 19 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as plunging oil prices added to concerns about low inflation and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting noted lagging inflation and the weak world economy. U.S. crude oil prices slumped to 6-1/2-year lows after a huge unexpected stockpile build in the United States reinforced concerns about a growing global oil glut. "There is a low inflation/deflation trade," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 14/32 in price to yield 2.15 percent, down from 2.20 percent late Tuesday. An improving job market edged the Federal Reserve closer to an interest rate hike at its July meeting, despite policymakers' concerns about low inflation, according to minutes of the session released on Wednesday. One Fed policymaker was ready to vote for a rate hike at the July 28-29 meeting, while a group of others "viewed the economic conditions for beginning to increase the target range for the federal funds rate as having been met or were confident that they would be met shortly," according to the minutes. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds steepened to 132 basis points from 127 basis points before the minutes. "Most of what's going on in the market is positioning. The minutes are pretty consistent with what was said in the statement," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole in New York. Many investors and economists see the Fed as most likely to start the rates "liftoff" next month as unemployment falls below its targets. Low inflation and still moderate U.S. growth, however, are seen holding the Fed back from aggressive rate hikes and may still push back the first increase. "I think September is still in play, but these minutes definitely came out as dovish and lean more towards a rate hike later in the year or into next year," said Cantor Fitzgerald's Lederer. Yields had increased earlier on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices rose on July. The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index edged up 0.1 percent last month after advancing 0.3 percent in June, marking the sixth straight monthly increase. In the 12 months through July, the CPI climbed 0.2 percent. It was the second straight month in which the annual CPI increased after plunging crude oil prices pushed it into negative territory in January. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)