By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday as China's lowering of interest rates and required bank
reserves reduced investor anxiety about its economy and sparked
selling of U.S. government debt and other perceived safe-haven
assets.
Encouraging data on domestic housing and consumer confidence
helped revive bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates at its next policy meeting in September.
"If the stock market does stabilize here, it's going to be a
close call for a September rate hike," said Richard Schlanger,
portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments USA in Boston.
Interest rates in the over-the-counter market implied
traders saw a 26 percent chance of a September rate increase, up
from 22 percent late on Monday but down from 46 percent a week
ago.
While they considered the likelihood of a Fed rate increase
given the risk from a slowing Chinese economy, investors made
room in their portfolios for this week's $90 billion in
Treasuries supply that kicks off with a $26 billion auction of
two-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
Analysts forecast solid bidding for these short-dated notes.
They were on track to yield about 0.65 percent, which would be 4
basis points lower than in the prior auction in July.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
fell 24/32 in price for a yield of 2.084 percent, up
over 8 basis points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield hit a
four-month low of 1.9050 percent on Monday at the height of a
global equity and commodity market selloff.
The 30-year bond was the weakest maturity,
falling 2 points in price. The 30-year yield was 2.819 percent,
up 10 basis points on the day.
Major U.S. stock indexes were up at least 2 percent as
prices on oil and other key commodities recovered from
multi-year lows.
The bond market selloff accelerated after data showed
slighter faster U.S. home appreciation in June and a rebound in
new home sales in July. The Conference Board said its barometer
on U.S. consumer confidence rose its strongest level since
January.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)