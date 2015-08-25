* Investors pare safe-haven bond holdings, move back to stocks * Housing, consumer confidence data signal steady U.S. growth * U.S. to hold $26 billion two-year note auction * Traders renew bets on Fed raising rates by year-end By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as China's lowering of interest rates and required bank reserves reduced investor anxiety about its economy and sparked selling of U.S. government debt and other perceived safe-haven assets. Encouraging data on domestic housing and consumer confidence helped revive bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its next policy meeting in September. "If the stock market does stabilize here, it's going to be a close call for a September rate hike," said Richard Schlanger, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments USA in Boston. Interest rates in the over-the-counter market implied traders saw a 26 percent chance of a September rate increase, up from 22 percent late on Monday but down from 46 percent a week ago. While they considered the likelihood of a Fed rate increase given the risk from a slowing Chinese economy, investors made room in their portfolios for this week's $90 billion in Treasuries supply that kicks off with a $26 billion auction of two-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). Analysts forecast solid bidding for these short-dated notes. They were on track to yield about 0.65 percent, which would be 4 basis points lower than in the prior auction in July. On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes fell 24/32 in price for a yield of 2.084 percent, up over 8 basis points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield hit a four-month low of 1.9050 percent on Monday at the height of a global equity and commodity market selloff. The 30-year bond was the weakest maturity, falling 2 points in price. The 30-year yield was 2.819 percent, up 10 basis points on the day. Major U.S. stock indexes were up at least 2 percent as prices on oil and other key commodities recovered from multi-year lows. The bond market selloff accelerated after data showed slighter faster U.S. home appreciation in June and a rebound in new home sales in July. The Conference Board said its barometer on U.S. consumer confidence rose its strongest level since January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)