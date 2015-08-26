* Fed's Dudley sees U.S. Sept rate hike "less compelling"
* Traders exit curve flatteners if Fed holds rates longer
* Poor bidding at 5-year, 2-year floating-rate note sales
* Shorter yields hit 1-week highs after upbeat durables data
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries
prices stumbled on Wednesday after a top Federal Reserve
official scaled back his view of a rate increase in September in
the wake of market turbulence stemming from worries about
China's economy.
New York Fed President William Dudley said the prospect of a
September rate hike "seems less compelling to me than it was a
few weeks ago."
Traders unplugged earlier bets based on the view that an
imminent rate increase will make short-dated Treasuries lag
longer-dated issues. The exit from these "curve flatteners"
spurred the 30-year yield to jump to its highest level in 2-1/2
weeks.
"The movement of the yield curve is consistent with Dudley's
comments," said Gene Tannuzzo, portfolio manager at Columbia
Threadneedle Investments in Minneapolis.
The yield gap between five-year and 30-year Treasuries grew
to 1.46 percentage points, the widest in six weeks.
Short-dated yields were little changed after falling on
Dudley's perceived dovish comments. Earlier they had hit
one-week highs on gains on Wall Street stocks and a surprise
jump in durable goods orders for July.
"The Fed is in no hurry to raise rates even though it wants
to get off from zero-bound rates," said Brian Brennan, portfolio
manager at T. Rowe Price in Baltimore. "It's not a horse race."
In over-the-counter trading, overnight swap rates implied
traders saw a 24 percent chance of a Fed rate hike in September,
down from 26 percent on Tuesday. They suggested traders placed a
58 percent likelihood of a December rate increase, up from 54
percent on Tuesday.
While the $12.6 trillion Treasuries market typically enjoys
support in times of global market jitters, its safehaven status
has been undermined this week in the wake of several poor
auctions.
Wednesday's $35 billion five-year fixed-rate debt auction
saw its weakest demand in more than six years, while overall
bidding at the $13 billion two-year floating-rate note sale was
the lowest since December.
The Treasury Department will complete this week's auctions
with a $29 billion sale of seven-year notes on
Thursday.
In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
fell 14/32 to yield 2.184 percent, up 5 basis points
from Tuesday.
The 30-year bond was the weakest maturity as
traders bet a delay in a Fed rate increase bolsters the risk of
higher long-term inflation. The long bond was down nearly 2
points with a yield of 2.948 percent, up nearly 10 basis points
from late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu
Nomiyama)