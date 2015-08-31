* China concerns fuel safe-haven bids
* Month-end buying boosts Treasuries prices
* Fed's Fischer's comments cap short-dated note gains
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. safe-haven Treasuries
prices rose on Monday on continued concerns over China and
emerging market economies, while month-end buying gave
longer-dated Treasuries prices a greater boost.
China, the world's second-biggest economy, will release its
official reading on August factory conditions on Tuesday and
economists polled by Reuters believe activity likely shrank at
its fastest pace in three years. Concerns about other emerging
market economies also underpinned Treasuries
prices.
In addition, purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to meet
with expected month-end changes to portfolio benchmarks also
pushed bond prices higher, analysts said.
"The concerns about instability in the emerging markets,
specifically China, will maintain that flight-to-quality bid,"
said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at D.A.
Davidson & Co in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Stark also said uncertainty about the Fed's timeline for
hiking interest rates caused some volatility in the bond market
on Monday. While yields were lower on the day, they were higher
in early trading, with two-year notes hitting a more than
three-week high of 0.743 percent.
Shorter-dated Treasuries prices received only a slight bid
given investors' nervousness about a Fed rate hike in 2015,
analysts said. Shorter-dated notes are considered most
vulnerable to a rate hike.
U.S. inflation will likely rebound as pressure from the
dollar fades, allowing the Fed to raise interest rates
gradually, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Saturday in
a speech careful not to overreact to a possible Chinese
slowdown.
Analysts said Fischer's comments suggested that the U.S.
central bank could still be on track to raise rates this year.
"When you have the second-largest economy in the world
clearly moving toward recession, and a Fed that's going to
continue moving forward despite that, it's a very good reason to
flatten the curve," said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income
strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
He said the subdued bid for short-dated Treasuries and
greater bid for longer-dated debt showed the "curve flattening"
trade.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up 15/32 in
price to yield 2.88 percent, from a yield of 2.91 percent late
on Friday. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up
8/32 in price to yield 2.15 percent, from a yield of 2.18
percent late Friday.
Two-year notes were last up 1/32 in price to
yield 0.71 percent, from a yield of 0.73 percent late Friday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.52 percent.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)