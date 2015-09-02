* Resilient stock, oil markets hurt safe-haven debt prices

* Possible foreign central bank selling weighs on 30-year prices

* U.S. 30-year Treasury yields hit over one-month high (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. safe-haven Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday on greater risk appetite, with long-dated prices falling the most on continued speculation of foreign central bank selling.

Analysts said that a rally in U.S. stock prices, even as private payrolls data for August missed expectations, showed greater resiliency and risk appetite among investors. The greater risk-on sentiment pushed Treasuries prices lower, they said.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls increased 190,000 last month. It was a step up from the 177,000 positions created in July and in line with the trend for the first seven months of this year, but was below economists' expectations for a gain of 201,000 jobs.

"We're down a little bit because stocks have shown some resiliency in the face of weaker data," said John Briggs, U.S. rates strategist at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.

While Treasuries prices had slipped earlier in the day after China's latest efforts to steady its financial markets soothed concerns about the health of the world's second-biggest economy and contributed to greater risk appetite, analysts said the strength of U.S. shares and oil prices despite weaker data had more of an impact later in the session.

Analysts also said foreign central banks' possible selling of Treasuries in order to raise cash to buy their own currencies could also have sent long-dated Treasuries prices lower.

U.S. 30-year Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, hit a more than one-month high of 2.97 percent .

Short-dated Treasuries are less vulnerable to selling pressure than long-dated bonds since they have already weakened notably on expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes, said Jim Kochan, chief fixed income strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

"So if there's talk of (foreign central bank) selling of any kind, it affects the entire curve, but it affects the long end more than the front end," he said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent from 2.17 percent late Tuesday. U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last off 18/32 to yield 2.96 percent from 2.93 percent late Tuesday.

Two-year notes were down slightly to yield 0.71 percent, from a yield of 0.72 percent late Tuesday. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)