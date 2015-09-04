* U.S. August non-farm payrolls increase 173,000
* July payrolls upwardly revised to 245,000
* Data overall supports perception of September Fed rate
hike
(Updates prices, adds fed funds futures contracts data, analyst
comment)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. medium- and long-dated
Treasuries prices rose on Friday, while prices for short-dated
notes fell slightly, after U.S. monthly employment data
bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to hike interest
rates later this month.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 173,000 last month, a slowdown
from July's upwardly revised gain of 245,000 and the smallest
rise in five months, the Labor Department said. Economists had
expected a gain of 220,000 jobs in August.
Payrolls data for both July and June, however, were revised
to show 44,000 more jobs created than previously reported. In
addition, average hourly earnings increased 8 cents, the biggest
rise since January, and the workweek rose to 34.6 hours.
Analysts said the average hourly earnings and workweek
increases supported the view that the Fed would hike rates at
its Sept. 16-17 policy meeting.
"They probably raise rates just because they've been wanting
to get off the zero bound, but I do think it's one of the closer
calls," said Marc Bushallow, director of fixed income at Manning
& Napier in Rochester, New York.
U.S. two-year notes were last down 1/32 in price
to yield 0.72 percent, from a yield of 0.7 percent late on
Thursday, while 30-year prices were last up 1-2/32
to yield 2.89 percent after yielding 2.95 percent late on
Thursday.
Analysts said the "curve flattening" trade showed selling
pressure on short-dated notes since they are most vulnerable to
Fed rate hikes, while prices for long-dated notes rose since the
lower inflation expected to come with rate hikes is beneficial
to those bonds. Lower inflation preserves the value of
long-dated bonds' interest payouts.
While analysts said the Treasury market expressed the view
that a September rate hike was more likely, the September fed
funds futures contract was unchanged on Friday, while the
December contract was down 1.5 basis points. According to
CME Group's FedWatch site, that suggests less than a 20 percent
probability of a September rate hike and a bit more than 50
percent for a hike in December.
"The reaction in the Treasury market seems to be exaggerated
compared to some of the money market instruments that track fed
funds probabilities," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Philadelphia.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
10/32 in price to yield 2.13 percent, from a yield of 2.17
percent late on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao)