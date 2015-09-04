(Clarifies Treasury yields set to post modest weekly declines
* U.S. August non-farm payrolls increase 173,000
* July payrolls upwardly revised to 245,000
* Data overall supports perception of September Fed rate
hike
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. medium- and long-dated
Treasuries prices rose on Friday, while prices for short-dated
notes were mostly flat, after U.S. monthly employment data
bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to hike interest
rates later this month.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 173,000 last month, a slowdown
from July's upwardly revised gain of 245,000 and the smallest
rise in five months, the Labor Department said. Economists had
expected a gain of 220,000 jobs in August.
Payrolls data for both July and June, however, were revised
to show 44,000 more jobs created than previously reported, while
average hourly earnings increased 8 cents and the workweek rose
to 34.6 hours.
Analysts said the average hourly earnings and workweek
increases, as well as the drop in the jobless rate to 5.1
percent, put more pressure on the Fed to raise rates at the
central bank's Sept. 16-17 policy meeting.
"The shape of the curve and how investors are buying the
longer end is partly a reflection of the view that the Fed is
increasingly likely to raise rates," said Michael Temple,
portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments in Boston.
Analysts said the "curve flattening" trade showed
short-dated note prices, which are most vulnerable to Fed rate
hikes, little changed while long-dated bond prices rallied since
the lower inflation expected to come with rate hikes is
beneficial to those bonds. Lower inflation preserves the value
of long-dated bonds' interest payouts.
Benchmark 10-year yields hit a more than one-week low of
2.11 percent, while 30-year yields hit their lowest level since
Aug. 31 at 2.88 percent. Two-year note yields were
last little changed on the day at 0.7 percent.
While analysts said the Treasury market reacted on the view
that a September rate hike was more likely, data on fed funds
futures contracts from CME Group's FedWatch suggested less than
a 20 percent probability of a September rate hike and a bit more
than 50 percent for a hike in December.
"The reaction in the Treasury market seems to be exaggerated
compared to some of the money market instruments that track fed
funds probabilities," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Philadelphia.
Yields on Treasuries maturing between 2-30 years were set to
post modest declines for the week after rising the previous
week.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up 1-1/32 in
price to yield 2.89 percent, from a yield of 2.95 percent late
Thursday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao and Diane
Craft)