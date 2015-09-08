* Treasury to sell $24 bln 3-yr notes * U.S. government to sell $58 bln supply this week * Some investors betting that Fed will raise rates next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday before the U.S. Treasury was due to sell $24 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, the first of $58 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. Treasuries retraced strength from Friday, when jobs data for August came in below expectations and as investors were hesitant to be short bonds before the long U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend. Some investors are betting that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for the first time in almost a decade when it meets next week, even as slowing global growth and volatile equity markets have reduced broader expectations that an increase is likely. "People are getting a little bit geared up for the Fed next week, there's been a little bit of building shorts in the five-year," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, adding that bonds are also under pressure as "there is supply and equities are doing really well." Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 17/32 in price to yield 2.18 percent, up from 2.13 percent late on Friday. Five-year notes, which are among the most sensitive bonds to interest rate changes, dropped 8/32 in price to yield 1.52 percent, up from 1.47 percent. Long bond prices gained on Friday after nonfarm payrolls increased 173,000 last month, a slowdown from July's upwardly revised gain of 245,000 and the smallest rise in five months, the Labor Department said. Economists had expected a gain of 220,000 jobs in August. Demand for Treasuries will be tested this week as investors continue to evaluate the likelihood of a rate increase this month. The government will also sell $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)