(Recasts with Fed meeting, adds quote, updates prices) * Treasury to sell $21 bln 10-yr notes Wednesday * Three-year notes sell to solid demand * Some investors betting that Fed will raise rates next week * Heavy corp debt issuance seen weighing on long-end By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors prepared for the possibility that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates next week for the first time in almost a decade, and as the Treasury sells $58 billion in new supply this week. Some investors are betting that the U.S. central bank will hike rates at its September meeting, even as slowing global growth and volatile equity markets have reduced broader expectations that an increase is likely. "People are getting a little bit geared up for the Fed next week, there's been a little bit of building shorts in the five-year," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, adding that bonds are also under pressure as "there is supply and equities are doing really well." Five-year notes, which are among the most sensitive to interest rate changes, dropped 9/32 in price to yield 1.53 percent, up from 1.47 percent. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 19/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent, up from 2.13 percent late on Friday. The Treasury sold $24 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday to solid demand. The government will also sell $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Demand for longer-dated debt this week may be hurt by expectations of a rate increase, or if large buyers such as China avoid the sale. "I'm a little concerned about the 10-year. There is some indication there are foreign central banks selling," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Traders last week suspected China of selling U.S. bonds. China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, shrank by $93.9 billion in August, the biggest monthly fall on record. A large portion of China's reserves are held in Treasuries. Expectations of heavy corporate debt issuance this week are also seen weighing on long-dated bonds. Investment grade companies are expected to sell around $25 billion to $30 billion in new bonds this week, according to IFR. (Additional reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Dan Grebler)