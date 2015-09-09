(Recasts with falling yields, adds quotes, updates prices)
* Higher yields lure buyers
* Treasury sells $21 bln 10-yr notes to solid demand
* Treasury to sell $13 bln 30-bonds on Thursday
By Karen Brettell and Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday as higher yields lured fund managers and other
investors back to the market, and after an auction of new
10-year notes saw solid demand.
Bond yields had increased to one-month highs earlier on
Wednesday as investors prepared for new Treasury sales in
addition to heavy corporate debt supply.
The U.S. high-grade bond market was on course for its
busiest day of the year by number of deals.
The higher yields later drew buyers back to the market, with
investors that had bet on further yield increases also covering
their positions, adding to the rally.
"Everybody tried to play the game on corporate supply from
the short side, but it was met with real buying," said Tom
Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in
price to yield 2.18 percent, after earlier rising as high as
2.25 percent, the highest since Aug. 7.
The Treasury saw solid demand for a $21 billion sale of
10-year notes, the second sale of $58 billion in new
coupon-bearing supply this week.
That demand may also help the government auction $13 billion
in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
"The long end of the yield curve has been beaten pretty
badly lately and real money investors found some value here,"
said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jeffries & Co.
Simons added that he expects buyers who were interested in
the 10-year note to show interest in the 30-year bond auction.
Strong jobs data also kept alive some investors'
expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates
next week for the first time in almost a decade.
U.S. job openings surged to a record high in July and
employers appeared to have trouble filling openings, according
to the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS.
"The JOLTS data was so strong it played a part in stopping
the equity rally after equities ... then people stopped selling
longer Treasuries and that created more interest in the 10-year
auction," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN
Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)