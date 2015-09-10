(Rewrites after stock rally, adds quotes, updates prices)
* Indirect bidders buy record amount at 30-yr bond auction
* Stocks rally reduces demand for bonds
* Producer price data in focus on Friday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Thursday as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe haven
assets, even after the government sold new 30-year bonds to
strong demand.
Stocks have been volatile in the past few weeks over
concerns about Chinese and global growth, with equity price
moves in many cases leading bond trading.
Bonds "react immediately to a rally or selloff in equities,"
said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of
Nova Scotia in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 15/32 in
price to yield 2.23 percent, up from 2.18 percent late on
Wednesday.
Treasuries weakened even after a strong $13 billion auction
of 30-year debt, the final sale of $58 billion in new
coupon-bearing supply this week.
"The auction went very well, it looks like anything close to
the 3 percent area and people were buyers," Comiskey said.
The bonds sold at a high yield of 2.98 percent. Indirect
bidders, which includes mutual funds and other asset managers,
bought a record 66 percent of the sale.
The new supply came as investors continue to focus on the
likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
for the first time in almost a decade when it meets next week.
"There's a lot more uncertainty going into this meeting than
there has been going into any Fed meeting over the years," said
Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
Investors are divided over whether a rate hike is likely,
though market prices indicate declining anticipation that
liftoff is imminent.
Expectations that the U.S. central bank will act have fallen
since the Fed gave no strong indication in the minutes of its
July meeting that a September rate increase was likely.
Low inflation is also seen as complicating the Fed's ability
to raise interest rates. Producer price data on Friday will next
be in focus for any new signs of rising price pressures.
Heavy issuance of corporate debt has also weighed on
Treasuries this week, with large sales continuing on Thursday
after $26.8 billion in investment-grade deals priced on
Wednesday.
Data on Thursday showed that the U.S. labor market appeared
to gain momentum in early September as fewer Americans filed for
weekly unemployment benefits, but that inflation remained weak
in August.
(Additional reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Grant
McCool)