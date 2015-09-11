* Fed meeting next week in focus
* Yield curve flattens as hike seen likely this year
* U.S. producer prices flat in August
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. Treasury prices gained on
Friday as stocks fell and as investors focused on whether the
Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates for the first
time in almost a decade when it meets next week.
Investors have reduced expectations that the U.S. central
bank will act next week due to stock market turmoil from
concerns over Chinese and global growth.
If the Fed does not raise rates, it may still suggest that
an increase at its October or December meeting is likely.
"It's all about whether the Fed indicates that they are
going to do some kind of tightening," said Tom di Galoma, head
of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in New
York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 9/32 in
price to yield 2.19 percent, down from 2.22 percent late on
Thursday. Thirty-year bonds gained 26/32 in price to
yield 2.95 percent, down from 2.99 percent.
The yield curve also flattened as investors prepared for a
possible rate increase. The gap between five-year note and
30-year bond yields flattened to 142 basis points
from 144 basis points on Thursday.
"Investors are trying to get into flattening trades because
their perception is that if the Fed doesn't tighten next week
they will tighten sometime this year," said di Galoma.
The completion of heavy new issuance of Treasury and
corporate debt also helped bonds rally, although a number of
companies are still expected to sell new debt on Friday.
The government sold $58 billion in new coupon-bearing supply
this week, while investment-grade companies have sold more than
$50 billion in high-grade debt so far this week.
Data on Friday showed that U.S. producer prices were flat in
August, pointing to benign inflation pressures that could weigh
on the Federal Reserve's decision whether to hike interest rates
next week.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)