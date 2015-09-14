* Fed to hold policy meeting Wednesday, Thursday

* Uncertainty over Fed outcome keeps prices mostly flat

* Treasuries erase price gains from weak China data (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. Treasuries prices were mostly flat on Monday on hesitation ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting and on views that foreign central banks could continue selling U.S. government debt to strengthen their currencies.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets on Wednesday and Thursday. U.S. interest rates futures suggest traders see about a 1-in-4 chance the Fed would raise interest rates for the first time since 2006 on Thursday.

Uncertainty as to whether the Fed will hike rates kept traders from making significant bets. Short-dated Treasuries prices are deemed most vulnerable to a Fed rate hike, which is expected to hurt their prices.

"This is probably one of the most anticipated meetings of the Fed, and people don't know where to go, and the messages from the Fed have been very ambiguous," said Robbert van Batenburg, director of flow strategy at Societe Generale.

Medium- and long-dated Treasuries prices gained earlier in the session on data showing growth in Chinese investment and factory output in August lagged forecasts.

Those gains evaporated as the session continued, however, with analysts saying the hesitation ahead of the Fed meeting caused traders to take profits.

"If anybody sees any kind of pop, they're going to take some profits," said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. "Everybody is just waiting" for the Fed meeting, he said.

Analysts also said expectations that central banks in China and other foreign countries could continue selling Treasuries in order to prop up their currencies weighed on U.S. government debt after earlier price gains.

"The fear that China and other central banks will continue to sell is also another pressure point on Treasury prices," said van Batenburg of Societe Generale.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 1/32 in price to yield 2.95 percent, from a yield of 2.94 percent late Friday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 2.17 percent, from a yield of 2.18 percent late Friday.

Two-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 0.73 percent, from a yield of 0.71 percent late Friday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.6 percent. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese)