* Fed to hold policy meeting Wednesday, Thursday
* Uncertainty over Fed outcome keeps prices mostly flat
* Treasuries erase price gains from weak China data
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. Treasuries prices were
mostly flat on Monday on hesitation ahead of a two-day Federal
Reserve policy meeting and on views that foreign central banks
could continue selling U.S. government debt to strengthen their
currencies.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets on Wednesday
and Thursday. U.S. interest rates futures suggest traders see
about a 1-in-4 chance the Fed would raise interest rates for the
first time since 2006 on Thursday.
Uncertainty as to whether the Fed will hike rates kept
traders from making significant bets. Short-dated Treasuries
prices are deemed most vulnerable to a Fed rate hike, which is
expected to hurt their prices.
"This is probably one of the most anticipated meetings of
the Fed, and people don't know where to go, and the messages
from the Fed have been very ambiguous," said Robbert van
Batenburg, director of flow strategy at Societe Generale.
Medium- and long-dated Treasuries prices gained earlier in
the session on data showing growth in Chinese investment and
factory output in August lagged forecasts.
Those gains evaporated as the session continued, however,
with analysts saying the hesitation ahead of the Fed meeting
caused traders to take profits.
"If anybody sees any kind of pop, they're going to take some
profits," said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James
in Memphis, Tennessee. "Everybody is just waiting" for the Fed
meeting, he said.
Analysts also said expectations that central banks in China
and other foreign countries could continue selling Treasuries in
order to prop up their currencies weighed on U.S. government
debt after earlier price gains.
"The fear that China and other central banks will continue
to sell is also another pressure point on Treasury prices," said
van Batenburg of Societe Generale.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 1/32
in price to yield 2.95 percent, from a yield of 2.94 percent
late Friday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were
last up 2/32 in price to yield 2.17 percent, from a yield of
2.18 percent late Friday.
Two-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 0.73
percent, from a yield of 0.71 percent late Friday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.6 percent.
