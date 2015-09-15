* U.S. July retail sales revised higher
* 30-year yield hits nearly one-week high
* Trading thin ahead of Fed policy meeting
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Tuesday after upwardly revised U.S. retail sales data for
July and greater risk appetite reduced demand for safe-haven
Treasuries, though trading remained thin ahead of a Federal
Reserve policy announcement on Thursday.
The Commerce Department said retail sales excluding
automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services
increased 0.4 percent in August after an upwardly revised 0.6
percent increase in July.
Overall retail sales rose 0.2 percent last month, below an
expected 0.3 percent rise, according to a Reuters poll of
economists.
"The revisions to July outweigh the small misses in August,"
said John Briggs, U.S. rates strategist at RBS in Stamford,
Connecticut, on the retail sales data.
Analysts said that while the Fed could weigh the retail
sales data at this week's meeting, the selling pressure in
Treasuries likely did not reflect expectations on whether or not
the Fed will hike rates for the first time since 2006 on
Thursday.
"We are just kind of biding time at the moment until
Thursday's Fed decisions," said Kim Rupert, director of fixed
income at Action Economics in San Francisco.
After the retail sales data, U.S. interest rates futures
implied traders placed a 27 percent chance the Fed would end its
near-zero interest rate policy on Thursday, up from 23
percent late Monday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
Analysts said trading remained thin ahead of the Fed
meeting. They also said strength in equity markets showed
greater risk appetite and contributed to the selling pressure on
safe-haven Treasuries.
"In a world where we're chopping around ahead of Thursday,
it's the revisions and stability in risk assets despite weakness
in Chinese shares that are leading to a little weakness in
safe-haven U.S. Treasuries," said Briggs of RBS.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 29/32
in price to yield 2.99 percent, from a yield of 2.95 percent
late Monday. U.S. 30-year yields earlier hit a nearly one-week
high of about 3 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
9/32 in price to yield 2.21 percent, from a yield of 2.18
percent late Monday.
Two-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to
yield 0.75 percent, from a yield of 0.73 percent late Monday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last up 0.28 percent.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)