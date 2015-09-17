* Curve flattens slightly ahead of Fed decision

* Skepticism on Fed rate hike keeps activity muted

* Fed to release policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. medium- and long-dated Treasury yields dipped on Thursday and two-year yields held near multi-year highs on trader expectations that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates for the first time since 2006 later today.

The move lower in longer-dated yields and stability in short-dated yields showed a slight "curve flattener" trade, analysts said, which reflected traders' belief that the Fed could hike rates this afternoon following the central bank's two-day policy meeting.

Short-dated yields tend to spike higher on expectations of Fed hikes since short-dated notes are most vulnerable to rate increases, while 30-year yields tend to drift lower since those bonds tend to benefit from the lower inflation that is an anticipated byproduct of the hikes. Yields move inversely to prices.

That curve flattener trade was muted, however, reflecting a lack of confidence that the Fed will hike on Thursday as opposed to later this year.

"The fact that you're seeing a muted reaction is reflecting the turmoil that shorter-term traders are facing between September and December," said Tom Kersting, fixed income strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis.

Analysts said that the two-year yield, which was last slightly below a roughly four-and-a-half year peak of 0.82 percent hit on Wednesday, would likely be spiking higher if more traders expected the Fed to hike this afternoon.

The U.S. central bank's move would be the first rate hike since 2006 and from the near zero they have been at since the height of global financial crisis in late 2008.

Futures pricing suggests an only 1 in 4 chance <0#FF:> the Fed will pull the trigger. The Fed is scheduled to release a policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).

"The Fed is below its inflation target and there is more concern about overseas growth, particularly China," said Ninh Chung, head of portfolio management for SVB Asset Management in San Francisco, on traders' skepticism that the Fed will hike Thursday.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 11/32 in price to yield 3.07 percent, from a yield of 3.09 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 5/32 in price to yield 2.29 percent, from a yield of 2.30 percent late Wednesday.

Two-year notes were last mostly flat at 0.81 percent, roughly unchanged from late Wednesday's yield.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was down slightly. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)