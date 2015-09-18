* 2-,5-year yields hit over 3-week lows
* 10-year yields hit over 1-week low
* Traders see 52 pct chance of Jan. '16 rate hike
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday, extending the previous day's declines after the Federal
Reserve kept interest rates unchanged Thursday and doubts grew
as to whether it would tighten policy at all this year.
The Fed held off on a move in a bow to worries about the
global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish
inflation at home. But it left open the possibility of a modest
policy tightening later this year. Analysts said the Fed's
message was dovish.
U.S. two-, five-, and seven-year note yields hit their
lowest levels in over three weeks Friday of 0.66 percent, 1.43
percent, and 1.83 percent, respectively, while benchmark 10-year
yields hit their lowest in a week-and-a-half at 2.13 percent.
Three-year yields hit their lowest in two weeks at 0.96 percent.
"The market is doubting whether or not the Fed is going to
hike rates in December," said Marc Bushallow, director of fixed
income at Manning & Napier in Rochester, New York.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries maturing between 2-30 years were
on track to post modest declines for the week.
In early U.S. trading, federal funds futures implied traders
see a 42 percent chance the Fed would raise rates in December
and a 52 percent chance it would normalize rate policy in
January.
Yellen explicitly noted Thursday that the central bank was
focusing on the slowdown in China and emerging markets, saying
one key issue is whether there might be a risk of a more abrupt
slowdown in China.
Analysts said the low likelihood that overseas economies
would improve significantly between now and December made it
less probable that the Fed would hike rates this year.
The declines in longer-dated yields also showed a flight to
safety, said Krishna Memani, chief investment officer at
OppenheimerFunds in New York.
He said that uncertainty over the timing of the Fed's rate
liftoff would remain for longer given the Fed's decision to
delay, resulting in a riskier investing environment and greater
demand for safe-haven Treasuries.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 2-3/32
in price to yield 2.93 percent, from a yield of 3.04 percent
late Thursday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up
25/32 in price to yield 2.13 percent, from a yield of 2.22
percent late Thursday.
Two-year notes were last up 1/32 in price to
yield 0.68 percent, from a yield of 0.70 percent late Thursday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon and Alan Crosby)