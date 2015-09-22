(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to headline or
* Global stock sell-off revives safety bids for bonds
* U.S. Treasury to sell $26 bln in two-year notes
* Companies sold $15.75 bln U.S. high-grade bonds on Monday
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Tuesday as a sell-off in stock and commodity markets worldwide
stemming from lingering worries about the global economy revived
safehaven demand for lower-risk government debt.
The bond market recouped some of Monday's losses linked to
competition from higher-yielding corporate bond supply and
several top Federal Reserve officials suggesting a rate increase
by year-end is on the table.
A 19 percent drop in the share price of Volkswagen
VOWG-p.DE weighed on the European stock market after the
German carmaker admitted to cheating U.S. vehicles emissions
tests.
"The market is assessing the impact for European automakers
and the German economy. That's putting a bid for Treasuries,"
said Richard Schlanger, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments
USA in Boston.
Renewed appetite for Treasuries should spur bids at the $26
billion auction of new two-year notes at 1 p.m.
(1700 GMT), part of this week's $90 billion in fixed-rate
government debt sale.
On Monday, companies raised $15.75 billion in the U.S.
investment-grade bond market, according to IFR, a unit of
Thomson Reuters.
In Tuesday trade, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
were up 18/32 in price, yielding 2.148 percent, down
7 basis points from Monday's close.
Two-year notes were up 2/32 in price for a yield
of 0.686 percent, down 3 basis points from Monday, while the
30-year bond was up 1-17/32 points in price to yield
2.956 percent, down 8 basis points on the day.
The yield premium on the 30-year bond over 5-year Treasuries
narrowed to 1.513 percentage points from 1.535 points late on
Monday.
Wall Street opened sharply lower with the Standard & Poor's
500 index down 1.1 percent.
Worries about global demand sparked selling in the oil
market. U.S. crude futures were down 2.5 percent at
$45.50 a barrel.
Copper prices tumbled 3 percent to two-week lows on Tuesday
as jitters about economic growth and demand in top consumer
China dominated sentiment. {ID:nL4N11S28R}
