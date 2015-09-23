* U.S. yields rise with Bunds after inline euro zone PMI
data
* U.S. to sell $35 billion of five-year notes
* ECB's Draghi hints no expansion in bond-purchase program
By Richard Leong and Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Wednesday along with their German counterparts as data showing
an expected slight fall in euro zone manufacturing growth
reduced anxiety about global growth that was briefly heightened
by a dismal reading on China's economy.
Euro zone business growth slowed this month, a survey
showed. Markit's Composite Flash Purchasing Managers' Index came
in at 53.9, down from 54.3 in August. A Reuters poll had
predicted a dip to 54.1.
Medium-dated yields held above four-week lows ahead of a $35
billion sale of new five-year Treasuries at 1
p.m. (1700 GMT), part of this week's $90 billion in fixed-rate
debt supply.
"The auction will probably be decent. I wouldn't expect it
to hit the extremes on one side or the other," said Brian
Rehling, chief fixed-income strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors
in St. Louis, Missouri.
The Treasury will also sell $13 billion of two-year
floating-rate notes at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT).
Treasuries prices rose earlier on data that showed China's
factory sector contracted at its fastest pace in 6-1/2 years in
September before they reversed course on data on the pullback in
manufacturing activity in the euro zone.
The U.S. bond market was on track for another rocky session
following two days of wild swings.
It tumbled on Monday on heavy corporate bond supply and
remarks from several top Federal Reserve officials who suggested
a U.S. interest rate increase by year-end is on the table. They
rebounded sharply on Tuesday on renewed worries about the global
economy and a scandal that hit German automaker Volkswagen
and the rest of the European stock market.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 10/32 in
price for a yield of 2.162 percent, up 3.5 basis points from
Tuesday, while the 30-year bond was down 22/32 point
to yield 2.968 percent, up 3.6 basis points on the day.
The German 10-year Bund yield was up 1 basis
point at 0.610 percent after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi signaled it was too early to decide to expand the
ECB's 1.1 trillion-euro bond-purchase program while
acknowledging slower emerging market growth, a stronger euro and
weaker commodity prices have put downside risks on the euro zone
economy.
Draghi was testifying before the European Parliament's
Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.
Draghi's comments show "that the inflation outlook in Europe
hasn't shifted enough for them to move," said Ian Lyngen, senior
government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group at Stamford,
Connecticut.
