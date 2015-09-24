* U.S. 10-year yield falls to four-week lows
* U.S. Treasury sells seven-year notes to solid demand
* Fed's Yellen to speak on inflation at 5 p.m. (2100 GMT)
By Richard Leong and Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday, with benchmark yields hitting four-week lows as losses
on Wall Street and anxiety over a weakening global economy
fueled demand for lower-risk government debt.
A scandal surrounding German automaker Volkswagen
, falling European equities and continued anxiety
about emerging markets and the global economy weighed on
equities, increasing interest in safer U.S. Treasuries.
The bond market rally faded a bit in late afternoon trading
as Wall Street stocks pared their losses on technically related
buying.
The Treasury Department's $29 billion seven-year note supply
was sold at a yield of 1.813 percent with
indirect bidders buying 62.6 percent of the offering, their
largest share since December 2010.
The auction went better than expected but traders and
analysts were more focused on Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's impending comments about inflation at 5:00 p.m. (2100
GMT) for clues on the timing of a Fed interest rate increase.
"Given that the Fed is likely to start raising rates soon,
the higher yield offered by bonds will be cause for demand to
remain strong," said Collin Martin, director of fixed income at
Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York.
Interest rate futures implied traders see only a 35 percent
chance of the Fed raising rates by year-end, unchanged from
Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
This outlook on Fed policy has taken hold even after several
top Fed officials this week have suggested a rate hike in 2015
remains on the table.
In afternoon U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were 5/32 higher in price for a yield of 2.125
percent, down 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year
yield earlier touched 2.081 percent, its lowest since Aug. 26.
The 30-year bond was up 19/32 to yield 2.910
percent, down 3 basis points on the day. At one point, the
30-year bond was up more than a point in price with its yield
hitting 2.865 percent, the lowest in 2-1/2 weeks.
Wall Street shares remained in negative territory but well
above their session lows. The Dow Jones industrial average
and Standard & Poor's 500 index were down 0.5
percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
