* Bonds gains as stocks, commodities fall * Fears about global growth spur safety buying * NY Fed's Dudley sees rate increase likely this year By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday as concerns about the economic health of China and other big emerging markets hurt risk sentiment and increased demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds. An 8.8 percent drop in Chinese industrial firms' profits and a 30 percent plunge in miner Glencore's London-traded stocks triggered the latest round of jitters, sending copper, back below $5,000 a ton. "People are pretty much reacting to equities and commodities, that's the driving force at the moment," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 10/32 in price to yield 2.13 percent, down from 2.17 percent late Friday. Yields rose modestly from their session lows on Monday after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said he expects the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates this year. Dudley said he was confident that weak global economic conditions and the strong U.S. dollar would not permanently hold down inflation in the U.S., or dislodge people's expectations about the path of price increases. The next major focus for the market will be Friday's employment report for September. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)