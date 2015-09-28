(Adds quote, adds details about Fed speakers, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. Treasuries prices gained
on Monday as global equity prices fell amid concerns over
sluggish economic growth in China and falling commodity prices,
ahead of Friday's highly anticipated employment report.
Worries about slowing global growth and a selloff in
commodities reduced investor appetite for risk and increased
demand for safe-haven bonds, even as U.S. data shows a
still-strengthening economy.
A 30 percent plunge in shares of London-listed mining and
trading company Glencore and an 8.8 percent drop in
Chinese industrial firms' profits triggered the most recent
investor anxiety, dragging copper below $5,000 a
tonne.
"Weaker-than-expected Chinese industrial profits and a
continued selloff in commodities carried on through the day and
we saw a flight to quality with tens and thirties outperforming
the front end of the curve," said Ian Lyngen, senior government
bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
Yields briefly rose from their session lows on Monday after
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said he
expects the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates this year
for the first time in nearly a decade.
Dudley said he was confident weak global economic conditions
and the strong U.S. dollar would not permanently hold down
inflation in the U.S. or dislodge expectations about the path of
price increases.
Some investors have pushed back their expectations on when
the Fed is expected to raise rates after the U.S. central bank
kept rates on hold at its September meeting.
Traders and analysts are listening closely to this week's
speeches from Fed members including Chair Janet Yellen, Governor
Lael Brainard and Chicago President Charles Evans for clues as
to whether the central bank will increase rates in October or
December.
The next major focus for the market will be Thursday's
manufacturing data and Friday's employment report for September,
both of which, analysts said, could sway the central bank to
boost rates by year end.
In afternoon U.S. trading, 10-year Treasuries
were up 20/32 in price to yield 2.096 percent, down from 2.164
percent late on Friday.
The 30-year bond rose as much as 1-24/32 in
price to yield 2.869 percent, its lowest in a month, during
afternoon trading.
