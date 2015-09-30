* Treasuries prices hold steady at lower levels after ADP
data
* Anticipation ahead of U.S. jobs report keeps trading muted
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Sept 29 - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Wednesday, surrendering gains from Tuesday's flight-to-safety
rally as Wall Street rallied.
Activity was limited as traders refrained from making major
bets ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for
September, which may influence the Federal Reserve's timeline
for hiking interest rates.
Treasuries prices held steady at lower levels after data
showed U.S. private employers added 200,000 jobs in September,
according to the ADP Research Institute, a payroll processor.
The figure beat economists' expectations, suggesting there
might be enough jobs growth for the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates later this year.
Despite slight drops in Japanese industrial production,
European CPI, German retail sales and continued slumps in
commodities, equities rallied.
"Weaker global data should have supported buying Treasuries,
but we see market participants squaring away ahead of Friday's
nonfarm payrolls data," said John Canavan, market strategist at
Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in New Jersey.
Economists expect U.S. employers added 203,000 thousand jobs
last month, according to a Reuters poll.
Traders and analysts are listening closely to speeches from
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley and
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard,
today, for clues as to whether the central bank will increase
rates in October or December.
In early U.S. trading, 10-year Treasuries were
down 7/32 in price to yield 2.079 percent, up from 2.057 percent
late Tuesday.
The 30-year bond was down 23/32 in price to
yield 2.88, versus 2.859 percent late Tuesday.
