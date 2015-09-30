(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Wednesday as Wall Street rallied on confidence in the U.S.
economy after data showed U.S. private-sector employers added
200,000 jobs.
Activity was limited as traders refrained from making major
bids ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for
September, which may influence when the central bank will begin
hiking interest rates.
The latest ADP data supported expectations for private and
government jobs gains to be reported by the U.S. Labor
Department at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday.
"The bond market is looking for any signs the Fed will move
this year and any economic data to back that up," said Ninh
Chung, head of investment strategy at Silicon Valley Bank in San
Francisco.
In September, the central bank's policy-setting group, the
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), decided against raising
interest rates, citing concerns about global risks and
volatility. It would have been the first rate hike in nearly a
decade.
Since the meeting, several top Fed policymakers including
Chair Janet Yellen have said the central bank could raise rates
by the end of the year if the economy continues to improve.
The Chicago Purchasing Management Index fell in September as
did Upper Midwestern manufacturing, data released on Wednesday
showed, indicating contraction in the factory sector.
Still, economists expect Friday's report to show that
employers added 203,000 jobs in September, according to a
Reuters poll.
For the third quarter, the two-year yield was on
track to rise 8 basis points, while the benchmark 10-year yield
was on course to fall over 27 basis points, according to Reuters
data. The 30-year yield was on track to fall about 23 basis
points, the largest quarter drop in three quarters.
In afternoon U.S. trading, 10-year Treasuries
were down 1/32 in price to yield 2.055 percent, up from 2.05
percent late Tuesday.
The 30-year bond was down 15/32 in price to
yield 2.88, versus 2.85 percent late Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by David Gregorio)