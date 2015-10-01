* Traders prepare for Friday U.S. employment data
* Concerns over first Fed rate hike loom
* U.S. 3-30-yr yields hit over 5-week lows
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, October 1U.S. Treasuries prices rose
on Thursday after traders bought U.S. government debt on caution
ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, while concerns weighed about
the prospect of an interest rate increase by the Federal
Reserve.
Traders and analysts are awaiting the U.S. Labor
Department's September U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which will
be released at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday. Economists expect
the report to show that employers added 203,000 jobs in
September, according to a Reuters poll.
"Everyone is making sure they are squared away because if
the report is good, it'll keep December on the table for a rate
hike, but if it's not, it will push the move into next year,"
said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities
International in New York.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries maturing between 3 to 30 years hit
their lowest levels in over five weeks, with benchmark 10-year
yields hitting a session low of 2.009 percent.
Through much of the week, traders fled to Treasuries on
concerns about global growth and a selloff in commodities.
Analysts have said the report will be crucial to the central
bank's decision on when to increase interest rates for the first
time in nearly a decade, after its policy-setting group, the
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), decided against raising
rates in September, citing concerns about global risks and
volatility.
Since the meeting, several top Fed policymakers including
Chair Janet Yellen have said the central bank could raise rates
by the end of the year if the economy continues to improve.
Analysts said the jobs report would be a key indication of the
health of the economy.
In early U.S. trading, 10-year Treasuries were
up 9/32 in price to yield 2.029 percent, down from 2.06 percent
late Wednesday. U.S. three-year notes were last up
slightly to yield 0.91 percent after hitting a more than
five-week low of 0.892 percent, from a yield of 0.92 percent
late Wednesday.
The 30-year bond was up 26/32 in price to yield
2.84 percent following a session low of 2.819 percent, the
lowest in more than five weeks. Late on Wednesday, the bond's
yield was 2.88 percent.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.34 percent.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by W Simon)