* Weakest U.S. ISM factory index since May 2013 raises
concerns
* Treasury gains pare, but demand remains
* Apple, utility and tech losses on Wall Street drive bond
interest
(Adds quote, updates market action)
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Oct 1 U.S. Treasury debt prices pared
gains on Thursday with benchmark yields falling to their lowest
in over five weeks as a further deceleration in U.S.
manufacturing stoked investor worries in advance of Friday's
U.S. payrolls report.
Price gains retreated from their earlier highs, but demand
for government debt remained strong as Wall Street investors
fled utilities and telecoms. A sell-off in Apple also fed demand
for Treasuries.
U.S. bond yields fell to session lows after data from the
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed its index of
national factory activity fell more than expected to 50.2 in
September, its lowest since May 2013. A reading above 50 means
the sector expanded.
The latest snapshot of the factory sector supported the view
some traders have the Federal Reserve policy-makers might not
raise rates later this year.
"If they are waiting for the data, I honestly don't think
that they will get enough of it in 2015 to justify raising
rates," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital markets
at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.
The U.S. Labor Department' will release the September
non-farm payrolls report at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday and
economists expect the report to show that employers added
203,000 jobs in September, according to a Reuters poll.
Analysts have said the September jobs report will be crucial
to the central bank's decision on when to increase interest
rates for the first time in nearly a decade, after its
policy-setting group, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC),
decided against raising rates in September, citing concerns
about global risks and volatility.
"Everyone is making sure they are squared away because if
the report is good, it'll keep December on the table for a rate
hike, but if it's not, it will push the move into next year,"
said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities
International in New York.
Ten-year Treasuries notes were up 5/32 in price
to yield 2.040 percent, down 2 basis points from late on
Wednesday. The ten-year yield earlier hit 2.009 percent which
was its lowest level since Aug. 25.
The 30-year bond was up 18/32 in price with a
yield of 2.849 percent, down 3 basis points on the day. The
30-year yield touched 2.819 percent, the lowest in more than
five weeks.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Diane Craft)