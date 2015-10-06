(Adds quote, updates prices)
* Treasury sells $24 billion in 3-year note auction
* U.S. trade deficit widens, reinforces view of slow global
demand
* IMF reduces 2015 global growth forecast to 3.1 percent
* Traders cautious before speech from San Francisco Fed's
Williams
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Tuesday as renewed worries about a weakening global economy
supported safe-haven demand for government debt.
Bond prices held near session highs after the government
sold $24 billion in three-year notes to mediocre
demand.
The Treasury Department will sell $21 billion in 10-year
notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year
bonds on Thursday.
An earlier bout of selling had pushed yields higher but they
later fell as prices rose after International Monetary Fund
downgraded its forecast on global growth for the second time
this year, blaming weak commodity prices and a slowdown in
China, analysts said.
The IMF expects the world economy will expand 3.1 percent
this year, or down 0.2 percentage point from its previous
estimate.
Treasuries yields rose "to open domestic trading, but
slipped after the IMF's latest wet blanket toss on global
expectations," Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN
Financial wrote in a research note.
Bond prices were also supported by a larger-than-expected
increase in the U.S. trade deficit in August which reinforced
the view of slowing global demand and the U.S. central bank may
delay increasing rates this year.
While bond prices held steady to higher for rest of the day,
Wall Street indexes rode a seesaw session. Shares rose briefly
on stronger oil prices, but gave back much of those gains on
weakness in the healthcare sector and as investors eyed upcoming
quarterly reports that are expected to show a dip in corporate
earnings.
However, the bond market's gains were limited by
profit-taking and caution ahead of remarks from San Francisco
Federal Reserve President John Williams at 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT).
"Some might be concerned that John Williams, who is
typically a dove, might suggest a rate hike this year is still
possible," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed
income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.
In late U.S. trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were up 6/32 in price to yield 2.035 percent, down
2 basis points from late Monday.
The 30-year bond was up 14/32 in price to yield
2.876 percent, down 2 basis points from Monday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Diane Craft)