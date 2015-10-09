* FOMC minutes support bets on rate hike in 2016 * Fed's Dudley suggests year-end hike still on table By Tariro Mzezewa NEW YORK, Oct 9 U.S. Treasuries held their ground on Friday in choppy trading, as a rally on Wall Street tied to stock market-friendly minutes on the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting faded, rekindling some safehaven support for U.S. government debt. Wall Street stocks pared their initial gains, and in tandem, Treasuries prices turned steady or slightly higher. "Risky assets have lost some of their earlier momentum. Treasuries have responded in kind," said Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co. in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices erased losses to trade unchanged with a yield of 2.1076 percent. The 10-year yield had briefly risen to 2.138, its highest level in about two weeks. The stock market on Friday surrendered most of its initial gains tied to the minutes of last month's Fed policy meeting, released on Thursday, which strategists say showed the central bank seemed less inclination to hike interest rates later this year due to worries about a global slowdown. "We view the market reaction to the minutes as entirely appropriate since the marginal data has materially weakened the case for a hike. That suggests a Fed on hold for longer," wrote Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, in a note to investors, on Friday. New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley, however, told CNBC television on Friday a rate hike later this year remains on the table based on forecasts of policy-makers, but added it was not a commitment. Since Dudley's remarks, two-year and five-year yields rose to 0.653 percent and 1.422 percent, respectively, up about 2 basis points on the day, before retreating to little changed from Thursday's close. The 30-year bond was up 4/32 points in price to yield 2.940 percent, down 0.7 basis point from Thursday. Its yield briefly touched a two-week high of 2.970. Wall Street stocks were mixed in midday trading with the Standard & Poor's 500 index last down 0.1 percent. Some analysts concluded the global risks that worry the central bank's policy-setting group, the Federal Open Market Committee, have persisted since the September meeting and last week's soft U.S. payrolls data further diminished the likelihood the FOMC would raise rates by year-end. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart and Chicago President Charles Evans are expected to reinforce the central bank's message of an increase by year-end when they speak on Friday. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa Editing by W Simon)