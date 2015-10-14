* U.S. yields hit lowest levels in over a week

* U.S. Sept. retail sales, PPI data weaker-than-expected

* Soft China inflation data kindles global growth concerns

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in over a week on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales and producer prices data supported views the Federal Reserve would delay a rate hike until 2016.

The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up 0.1 percent last month, below expectations for a 0.2 percent rise according to a Reuters poll of economists. Other data showed producer prices in September posted their biggest decline in eight months, suggested disinflation was reemerging.

"We're further pricing out the chance of a hike in December," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco, in reference to the first Fed interest rate hike.

Rates futures on Wednesday suggested traders anticipate the first Fed rate increase since 2006 would occur at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in March 2016. The Fed's first rate hike is expected to hurt Treasuries prices.

Yields on short-dated U.S. Treasury notes, which are considered most vulnerable to Fed interest rate changes, posted the biggest declines after the U.S. economic data. U.S. two-year yields hit 0.5728 percent, their lowest level since Oct. 2. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. 30- and 10-year yields hit their lowest levels since Oct. 5 of 2.8510 percent and 1.9999 percent, respectively.

Data showing consumer inflation in China cooled more than expected in September while producer prices extended their slide to a 43rd straight month also added to concerns about deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy.

Those concerns also added to worries over broader global economic growth and helped fuel demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt, analysts said.

"The data overseas is showing a weakening of global conditions that could spill over into the United States," said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co in St. Petersburg, Florida.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 11/32 in price to yield 2.88 percent, from a yield of 2.90 percent late Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 8/32 to yield 2.02 percent, from a yield of 2.06 percent late Tuesday.

U.S. two-year notes were last up 2/32 to yield 0.58 percent, from a yield of 0.63 percent late Tuesday. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Andrea Ricci)