* U.S. core CPI rose more than expected in September
* Data casts slight doubt on 2016 Fed rate hike view
* Views on 2016 Fed hike largely intact, tempering yield
rise
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 15 U.S. Treasuries yields rose
slightly on Thursday after data showed a measure of U.S.
consumer prices that strips out food and energy costs rose more
than expected in September, marginally supporting views of a
2015 Federal Reserve rate hike.
The so-called core CPI rose 0.2 percent last month, Labor
Department data showed, while economists polled by Reuters had
expected the measure to remain unchanged from August at 0.1
percent. In the 12 months through September, core CPI increased
1.9 percent, the largest gain since July 2014, after rising 1.8
percent in August.
The data led Treasury yields, which move inversely to
prices, higher after yields fell on Wednesday on
weaker-than-expected U.S. September retail sales and producer
price data.
The data on Wednesday had reinforced traders' expectations
that the Fed would not hike interest rates until next year,
leading Treasury yields to hit their lowest in over a week.
"On the margin, today's data lends some credence to the
possibility that the Fed could still build a 2015 case for
liftoff," said Neil Bouhan, government bond strategist at BMO
Capital Markets in Chicago.
U.S. rates futures on Thursday, however, suggested traders
anticipate the first Fed rate increase since 2006 would occur at
the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in April 2016. The
Fed's first rate hike is expected to hurt Treasuries prices.
Analysts said that the core CPI data, while casting some
doubt on the view that the Fed would delay hiking until next
year, was not enough to dramatically shift expectations. As a
result, yields remained within Wednesday's trading ranges.
"The core CPI wasn't enough to really change people's minds
about the Fed," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. He said traders broadly were
still expecting the Fed to hike rates in 2016.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 12/32
in price to yield 2.86 percent, from a yield of 2.84 percent
late Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were last down 10/32 to yield 2.02 percent, from a yield of 1.98
percent late Wednesday.
U.S. three-year notes, which are among the
short-dated notes considered most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes,
were last down 4/32 to yield 0.89 percent, from a yield of 0.84
percent late Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)