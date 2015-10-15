* U.S. core CPI rose more than expected in September
* Data casts slight doubt on 2016 Fed rate hike view
* Views on 2016 Fed hike largely intact, tempering yield
rise
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds
comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 15 U.S. Treasuries yields rose
modestly on Thursday after data showed a measure of U.S.
consumer prices that strips out food and energy costs rose more
than expected in September, marginally supporting views of a
2015 Federal Reserve rate hike.
The so-called core CPI rose 0.2 percent last month, Labor
Department data showed, while economists polled by Reuters had
expected the measure to remain unchanged from August at 0.1
percent. In the 12 months through September, core CPI increased
1.9 percent, the largest gain since July 2014, after rising 1.8
percent in August.
The data led Treasury yields higher. The previous day,
yields, which move inversely to prices, fell on
weaker-than-expected U.S. September retail sales and producer
price data.
The data on Wednesday had reinforced traders' expectations
that the Fed would not hike interest rates until next year,
leading Treasury yields to hit their lowest in over a week.
"The core CPI data raised the possibilities a little bit
that this year is still in play for a Fed rate hike," said Ellis
Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis,
Tennessee.
U.S. rates futures on Thursday, however, suggested traders
anticipate the first Fed rate increase since 2006 would occur at
the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in March 2016. The
Fed's first rate hike is expected to hurt Treasuries prices.
Analysts said the core CPI data, while casting some doubt on
the view that the Fed would delay hiking until next year, was
not enough to dramatically shift expectations. As a result,
yields remained within Wednesday's trading ranges.
Analysts also said that gains in U.S. equity prices showed a
preference for riskier assets among investors, leading Treasury
yields to extend their modest rise in afternoon trading.
"It was just really momentum," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, on the
continued rise in Treasury yields as the day proceeded.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 17/32
in price to yield 2.87 percent, from a yield of 2.84 percent
late Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were last down 10/32 to yield 2.02 percent, from a yield of 1.98
percent late Wednesday.
U.S. three-year notes, which are among the
short-dated notes considered most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes,
were last down 4/32 to yield 0.89 percent, from a yield of 0.84
percent late Wednesday.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index ended 1.49 percent
higher.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and
David Gregorio)