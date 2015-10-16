* U.S. August industrial production data upwardly revised
* Data supports potential 2015 Fed rate hike
* Yields set to post weekly declines
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. Treasury yields edged
higher on Friday after data showing an upward revision to
industrial production in August supported a potential December
Federal Reserve rate hike, while a lack of conviction capped the
rise in yields.
Data showing U.S. industrial production for August was
upwardly revised to negative 0.1 percent from negative 0.4
percent was viewed as positive and supported views of a December
Fed rate hike.
"When you get a data point that maybe suggests that maybe
manufacturing isn't as weak or isn't as violently down, that
should by its nature cause short term Treasuries to sell off,"
said Michael Temple, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments in
Boston. Short-term Treasuries are most vulnerable to Fed rate
hikes.
"The probability of a near-term Fed rate move in investors'
minds has crept up," he added.
Temple said, however, that data on job openings in August
limited the move higher in yields. The data showed U.S. job
openings fell to 5.37 million in August, below expectations for
5.625 million according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Rates futures on Friday, however, suggested traders
anticipate a Fed rate increase - which would be the first since
2006 - will occur at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting
in March 2016, at the earliest.
The move higher in Treasury yields was slight, however, with
yields remaining within recent trading ranges. Analysts also
noted low trading volumes in the U.S. Treasury market.
Traders were reluctant to bet against U.S. government debt
ahead of the weekend, said Jonathan Rick, interest rate
derivatives strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.
For the week, yields on U.S. Treasuries maturing between 2-
and 30-years were on track to post modest declines after rising
the previous week.
U.S. 30-year bonds were last down 4/32 in price
to yield 2.88 percent, from a yield of 2.87 percent late
Thursday. U.S. three-year Treasury notes were down
1/32 in price to yield 0.90 percent from a yield of 0.89 percent
late Thursday. U.S. five-year notes were down 2/32 to yield 1.35
percent, from a yield of 1.33 percent late Thursday.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down
3/32 in price to yield 2.03 percent, from a yield of 2.02
percent late Thursday.
