NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. Treasuries prices pared gains and yields hit session highs on Thursday after the ADP National Employment Report showed that employers added more jobs than had been expected in June.

U.S. employers added 176,000 jobs in June, ADP said, which was more than an expected 105,000 jobs.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 2/32 in price to yield 1.62 percent, up from around 1.59 percent before the report was released. (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)