* Rally limited by investors selling into strength
* Consumer price data on Friday in focus
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. Treasury yields fell
slightly on Thursday as weak housing data added to concerns over
slowing U.S. economic growth, while the standoff between Greece
and its creditors also added a safety bid to the debt.
Treasuries rallied and German government bond yields fell to
historic lows after the Financial Times reported that the
International Monetary Fund rebuffed an informal request by
Greek officials to delay loan repayments.
Yields also fell after data showed that U.S. housing starts
rose far less than expected in March and that the number of
Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly
rose last week.
"We turned a little bit on the housing data, which was
weaker than expected, and it's getting harder to blame the
weather," said market strategist Lou Brien of DRW Trading in
Chicago. "Also, everyone has one eye at least on the situation
in Greece."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in
price to yield 1.88 percent, down from 1.91 percent late on
Wednesday. German 10-year note yields fell to a low
of 0.072 percent.
The Treasury rally was limited, however, as some investors
remained nervous that yields may push back higher and as
alternative assets such as international stocks and other
investments were seen as offering relatively better value.
"The minute bond prices moved up, people started selling
again," said interest rate strategist Jim Vogel of FTN Financial
in Memphis, Tennessee. "The selloff gets limited by pent-up
demand as the 10-year looks like it could approach 2 percent
again."
Investors are also nervous about buying bonds before
Friday's consumer price index release. Low inflation is seen as
complicating the Federal Reserve's ability to hike interest
rates, although the last two CPI releases have beat expectations
and caused selling in U.S. Treasuries.
"Nobody wants to step into buy in front of CPI in case it
surprises and exceeds forecasts yet again," said Vogel.
Fed officials including Vice Chair Stanley Fischer are due
to speak early on Thursday afternoon.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)