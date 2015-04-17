(Recasts with yield curve, adds quote, updates prices)
* Yields curve flattens after CPI data
* 10-yr bond prices end US trading session little changed
* German debt yields plunge to new lows
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 17 The U.S. Treasury yield curve
flattened on Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices
rose for a second straight month in March, but were lower than a
year ago.
The Labor Department said on Friday its Consumer Price Index
increased 0.2 percent last month after a similar gain in
February. In the 12 months through March, the CPI slipped 0.1
percent after being unchanged in February.
The data was viewed by some as a positive sign that
inflation may be ticking up towards the Federal Reserve's 2
percent target. Persistently low inflation has raised doubts
about whether the Fed can raise interest rates even as the job
market improves.
"I think the ex-food and energy creeping toward 2 percent is
a bit of a relief. People are saying with energy and the dollar
leveling off we could get to the Fed's goal," said Justin
Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New
York.
But while encouraging to some, others saw the data as still
not providing any solid signals that inflation will pick up.
"It's somewhat mixed, it doesn't really give us any
indication that inflation is going to accelerate anytime soon,"
said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New
York.
Benchmark 10-year notes last yielded 1.85
percent, little changed from before the data. The yields rose as
high as 1.91 percent immediately after the release.
The curve between five-year note yields and 30-year bond
yields flattened to 122 basis points, from 129
basis points immediately after the inflation data.
A string of disappointing economic indicators in recent
weeks, including March's employment report, has led investors to
push back expectations on when they expect the Fed to begin
raising interest rates to September, or later, boosting demand
for bonds.
Concerns about Greece have also helped Treasuries rally. The
Group of 20 leading economies struck a hopeful tone on the
outlook for global growth on Friday even as officials fretted
that Athen's inability to strike a deal with its lenders could
upset Europe's tentative recovery.
German 10-year government debt yields dropped to
0.049 percent on Friday and many expect the bonds will soon
trade at negative yields.
