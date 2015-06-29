* Hopes linger of debt deal between Greece, creditors * Greek crisis may make quarter's end more volatile * U.S. markets close Friday for Fourth of July holiday By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. Treasury yields fell to one-week lows on Monday as a breakdown in negotiations between Greece and its creditors stoked bets Athens would default on its debt, a move some traders fear could impact financial markets worldwide. Hopes remained that the debt-laden euro zone nation, European officials and international lenders would hammer out at least a temporary deal even as Greece likely misses a Tuesday deadline to repay $1.77 billion to the International Monetary Fund. The bond market stabilized in early U.S. trading on mild profit-taking after earlier gains, although analysts anticipated volatile trading in advance of the end of the second quarter. "The coast is not clear ahead of quarter-end," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York. "There is still a belief there's a solution (for Greece) even though I think it's misplaced." Amid worries Greece might eventually exit the euro zone, the Greek government shut banks and imposed capital controls, and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for a referendum this weekend on the austerity cuts in the aid package proposed by creditors. In addition to the Greece quagmire, investors are looking toward a batch of top-tier economic data, including the government's June payrolls report, which may reinforce ideas that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates as early as September. U.S. financial markets will close on Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 1 point in price for a yield of 2.357 percent, down 12 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-yield yield traded in a range of 2.292 percent to 2.378 percent. The 30-year bond was up more than 2 points in price for a yield of 3.134 percent, down 12 basis points from Friday's close. Treasuries fared slightly better than their German counterparts. The 10-year U.S. yield premium over 10-year Bund yield shrank to 1.55 percent from 1.56 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)