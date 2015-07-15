* Yellen sees rate increase this year likely * Producer prices rise, factory production flat By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. Treasury yields rose after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank remains on track to raise interest rates this year, keeping expectations that the Fed may make its first hike in September. "If the economy evolves as we expect, economic conditions likely would make it appropriate at some point this year to raise the federal funds rate," Yellen said in testimony prepared for the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, affirming the view of a central bank prepared to gradually raise rates after more than six years at a near-zero level. The comments mirror a speech by Yellen on the economy on Friday, which also sent yields higher. "Today's remarks are similar in tone," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "I think it's interesting that she notes the economy could snap back faster, as headwinds start to fade, and then she goes on to basically say as a result its appropriate for us to start liftoff." Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 6/32 in price to yield 2.42 percent, up from 2.40 percent late on Monday. Positive economic data on Wednesday also supported the view that the Fed will raise rates later this year. The Labor Department said on Wednesday its producer price index for final demand increased 0.4 percent last month after increasing 0.5 percent in May. It was the second straight month of increase in producer prices. Other data on Wednesday showed a rebound in factory activity in New York state this month. U.S. factory production, however, failed to advance for a second straight month in June, the Federal Reserve also said on Wednesday. (Editing by W Simon)