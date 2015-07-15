* Yellen sees rate increase this year likely
* Producer prices rise, factory production flat
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. Treasury yields rose
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that
the U.S. central bank remains on track to raise interest rates
this year, keeping expectations that the Fed may make its first
hike in September.
"If the economy evolves as we expect, economic conditions
likely would make it appropriate at some point this year to
raise the federal funds rate," Yellen said in testimony prepared
for the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services
Committee, affirming the view of a central bank prepared to
gradually raise rates after more than six years at a near-zero
level.
The comments mirror a speech by Yellen on the economy on
Friday, which also sent yields higher.
"Today's remarks are similar in tone," said Tom Porcelli,
chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "I
think it's interesting that she notes the economy could snap
back faster, as headwinds start to fade, and then she goes on to
basically say as a result its appropriate for us to start
liftoff."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 6/32 in
price to yield 2.42 percent, up from 2.40 percent late on
Monday.
Positive economic data on Wednesday also supported the view
that the Fed will raise rates later this year.
The Labor Department said on Wednesday its producer price
index for final demand increased 0.4 percent last month after
increasing 0.5 percent in May. It was the second straight month
of increase in producer prices.
Other data on Wednesday showed a rebound in factory activity
in New York state this month.
U.S. factory production, however, failed to advance for a
second straight month in June, the Federal Reserve also said on
Wednesday.
(Editing by W Simon)