* Yellen testimony in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Thursday on expectations the Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates this year and after Greek parliament approved a stringent bailout program. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that an interest rate hike is likely this year, echoing hawkish comments on Friday that sent yields higher. Yellen is due to testify to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. "People are realizing what she said, that every meeting is on the table going forward, and thinking maybe we shouldn't be long the front-end," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. Two-year year notes fell 2/32 in price to yield 0.67 percent, up from 0.63 percent late on Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year notes dropped 7/32 in price to yield 2.39 percent, up from 2.35 percent. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened to 148 basis points, from 151 basis points. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to a solid labor market. Concerns about Greece leaving the euro zone also eased after European creditors moved cautiously towards re-opening funding to Greece's stricken economy on Thursday. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)