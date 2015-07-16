(Adds quote, updates prices)
* Yellen repeats that rate hike this year likely
* Yield curve flattens on rate expectations
* CPI data in focus on Friday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 16 The U.S. Treasury yield curve
flattened on Thursday on expectations the Federal Reserve is on
track to raise interest rates this year.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday that an interest
rate hike is likely this year, repeating comments from Wednesday
made as part of her semi-annual testimony to Congress.
"People are realizing what she said, that every meeting is
on the table going forward, and thinking maybe we shouldn't be
long the front-end," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries
trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
Two-year year notes was last down 1/32 in price
to yield 0.67 percent, up from 0.63 percent late on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were flat to yield 2.36
percent.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
flattened to 146 basis points from 151 basis
points.
Concerns about Greece leaving the euro zone also eased after
European creditors moved cautiously towards re-opening funding
to Greece's stricken economy on Thursday.
"There is a little bit of an unwind of the safe haven bid
from yesterday," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate
strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, adding "flows have
been very light."
U.S. economic data was mixed on Thursday. The number of
Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell
more than expected last week, pointing to a solid labor
market.
Factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region, however,
expanded in July at a slower pace than expected, and a
measurement of employment contracted, a survey showed on
Thursday.
Consumer price data will be in focus on Friday.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)