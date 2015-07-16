(Adds quote, updates prices) * Yellen repeats that rate hike this year likely * Yield curve flattens on rate expectations * CPI data in focus on Friday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 16 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Thursday on expectations the Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates this year. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday that an interest rate hike is likely this year, repeating comments from Wednesday made as part of her semi-annual testimony to Congress. "People are realizing what she said, that every meeting is on the table going forward, and thinking maybe we shouldn't be long the front-end," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. Two-year year notes was last down 1/32 in price to yield 0.67 percent, up from 0.63 percent late on Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year notes were flat to yield 2.36 percent. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened to 146 basis points from 151 basis points. Concerns about Greece leaving the euro zone also eased after European creditors moved cautiously towards re-opening funding to Greece's stricken economy on Thursday. "There is a little bit of an unwind of the safe haven bid from yesterday," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, adding "flows have been very light." U.S. economic data was mixed on Thursday. The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to a solid labor market. Factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region, however, expanded in July at a slower pace than expected, and a measurement of employment contracted, a survey showed on Thursday. Consumer price data will be in focus on Friday. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)