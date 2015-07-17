(Adds details, updates prices) * Yield curve flattest in a month * Housing, inflation data bolster rate hike view By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 17 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Friday after solid data on inflation and housing bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates. U.S. consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in June as the cost of gasoline and a range of other goods increased. Housing starts also surged in June and building permits soared to a near eight-year high. "The housing sector this year has been one of the only sectors that has shown consistent strength, so that continuing I think bodes well for the overall economy," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. A third report showed that while consumer sentiment ebbed in early July on international concerns, morale remained at lofty levels, which bodes well for consumer spending. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened as far as 139 basis points, the flattest since June 17. A rally in 30-year bonds accounted for the bulk of the move, gaining 21/32 in price to yield 3.08 percent, down from 3.12 percent late on Thursday. Benchmark 10-year notes rose 2/32 in price to yield 2.35 percent, little changed on the day. The yield curve has flattened since Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday an interest rate increase is likely this year. Many investors and economists view the Fed's September meeting as the most likely time for an initial hike. Still many analysts were unsure what had been driving the outperformance of longer-dated bonds, as 10-year notes have been less affected. Demand from insurers or other buyers that focus on long durations may be behind the move, said Lou Brien, a market analyst at DRW Trading in Chicago. The economic calendar is light next week and the next major indicator of the strength of the economy will not be until July's employment report. The Treasury will sell $15 billion 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities next Thursday. (Editing by Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama)