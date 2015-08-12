WRAPUP 2-Tight supply, higher prices weigh on U.S. home sales
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in February amid a persistent shortage of houses on the market that is pushing up prices and sidelining prospective buyers.
TOKYO Aug 12 The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield slid to a three-month low on Wednesday as Asian financial markets continued to reel after China's surprise devaluation of the yuan, feeding demand for safe-haven assets.
The yield on the 10-year note fell five basis points to 2.087 percent, the lowest since early May.
China's near-2 percent devaluation of the yuan on Tuesday has hurt risk assets by deepening concerns about the world's second largest economy.
Spot yuan slid to a four-year low on Wednesday while Asian bourses fell across the board. Tokyo's Nikkei shed about 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's government lowered its estimate for economic growth in 2017 but forecast a stronger recovery next year, a revision likely to lead to budget freezes and tax hikes as the country emerges from its worst recession on record.
LONDON, March 22 A woman has been pulled from the River Thames alive after Wednesday's attack on a bridge near Britain's parliament in Westminster, the Port of London Authority (PLA) said, adding that she was being treated for serious injuries.