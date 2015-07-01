NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. Treasuries prices held
near their session lows on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected
data on domestic factory and construction spending supported the
view the U.S. economy is back on track following weakness in the
first quarter.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national manufacturing activity rose to 53.5 in June, the
highest level since January.
The government said construction spending rose 0.8 percent
in May to its highest level in just over 6-1/2-years.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down
28/32 in price for a yield of 2.435 percent, up 10 basis points
from late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)