NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. Treasuries prices held near their session lows on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected data on domestic factory and construction spending supported the view the U.S. economy is back on track following weakness in the first quarter.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national manufacturing activity rose to 53.5 in June, the highest level since January.

The government said construction spending rose 0.8 percent in May to its highest level in just over 6-1/2-years.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 28/32 in price for a yield of 2.435 percent, up 10 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)