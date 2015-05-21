BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
NEW YORK May 21 U.S. Treasuries prices tacked on gains briefly on Thursday as domestic first-time filings for unemployment benefits rose more than forecast in the latest week but the increase was not large enough to change the view of steady jobs growth.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 2.246 percent, down 0.7 basis point from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption